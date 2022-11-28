Karachi is Getting Electric Taxi Service to Take on Expensive Ride-Hailing Services

The Sindh government will soon start an electric taxi service in Karachi to provide citizens with modern, affordable, and environmentally-friendly transportation options.

Information and Transport Minister of Sindh, Sharjeel Inam Memon, revealed this after examining the construction of the Red Line Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) service corridor.

He added that the existing ride-hailing services have increased their fares massively. This has made the introduction of a new, less expensive taxi service even more crucial.

Memon stated that the Sindh government is diligently striving to introduce a new environmentally friendly and comfortable taxi service in Karachi. This project will be available for public use soon.

The transport minister informed the media that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leadership had requested the Sindh government to rapidly complete transport-related projects in the city to best facilitate the residents of Karachi.

Karachi transportation department launched the test drives of its all-new battery-powered passenger buses earlier this month.

The department conducted trial runs between the Sindh Archives Complex and Sea View. Memon and other relevant officials took part in the test runs and inspected the newly imported electric buses.

He stated that the public transportation sector of Sindh faces significant challenges. The government is working to address these by providing residents with modern and comfortable commuting options, he added.