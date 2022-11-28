NHA Recommends Reconstruction of Moro-Ranipur N5 Link Under ADB Program

The National Highway Authority (NHA) Executive Board recommended the PC-I for “Rehabilitation and Reconstruction of N-5 from Moro to Ranipur under ADB Flood Emergency Loan” at a cost of Rs. 36.212 billion for approval of CDWP/ECNEC on the basis of umbrella PC-I prepared by NHA Planning Wing.

Official documents available with ProPakistani revealed that the Executive Board which met with Capt. (Retd.) Muhammad Khurram Agha, Chairman, NHA in the chair deliberated upon “ PC-I for Rehabilitation and Reconstruction of N-5 from Moro to Ranipur Km 318-404 (NBC & SBC) and 32 x Damaged Bridges under ADB Flood Emergency Loan”.

The NHA Executive Board also approved the award of the Contract for “Consultancy Services for Feasibility Study and Detailed Design for DI Khan Packages (542 KM)” to the most advantageous Consultant: M/s National Engineering Services Pakistan (Pvt.) Ltd., at a rationalized cost of Rs. 245 million only), which includes Salary Cost, Direct Non-Salary Cost, and all types of applicable taxes including GST.

The NHA Executive Board recommended the updated PC-I for the Construction of D.G. Khan Northern Bypass (20 Km) at a cost of Rs.10.795 billion for approval of CDWP/ECNEC on the basis of estimates prepared by the consultant and vetted by the NHA Design Section. The Board directed NHA to propose different options for improvement in fence design.