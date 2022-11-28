NUST Becomes 1st Institute in South Asia to Get NASA’s Air Quality Monitoring System

The National University of Science and Technology (NUST) now has access to the Geostationary Environment Monitoring Spectrometer (GEMS) satellite, which is used by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) to monitor air quality in real time.

According to the details, NUST became the first institute in the entire region to be a part of NASA’s orbit-based GEMS satellite.

The Head of Department (HoD) of the Institute of Environmental Sciences and Engineering (IESE), Dr. Muhammad Fahim Khokhar, said that NUST became the first institute in the region to be part of the geostationary orbit-based satellite after it got the equipment to record, compile, and calibrate live air quality data.

It is worth noting that GEMS is the first satellite instrument in a group of three constellations that changed the way scientists look at the quality of the air over large parts of the northern hemisphere.

GEMS monitors atmospheric gases over Asia every hour during the day from a fixed orbit over the equator. Scientists are now much better able to track air pollution from space because of the satellite.

Separately, public health experts have found that nine out of 10 people breathe air that is more contaminated than what the World Health Organization (WHO) recommends.

Note here that most countries with bad air quality are low-income or middle-income countries, with Pakistan among worst countries in terms of air quality index.