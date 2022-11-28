QAU Students Propose New Route for Bhara Kahu Bypass Project

The Alumni Association of Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU), better known as Quaideen, has demanded the relocation of the Bhara Kahu Bypass project. The pre-approved bypass route cuts through the QAU land dividing it in half.

Quaideen has proposed a new route for the project as the flyover on Bhara Kahu appears to be challenging due to expense and pressure from retailers.

The Pakistan Environment Protection Agency (PEPA) had already approved the National Highway Authority’s (NHA’s) April 2021 proposal for a 3.5-kilometer, 4-lane flyover, but the government and CDA chose to disregard it.

Murtaza Noor, Secretary-General of Quaideen, told The News that the bypass project should begin at Green Bus Terminal instead of Malpur.

He added a small tract of QAU land leading to Bokhari Road north of Murree Road can connect it to the existing 600-foot-wide bypass location, from which it can enter Bhara Kahu at Kiani Road after crossing Shahdara Nullah.

Another Quaideen representative stated that the current project layout would use up a portion of QAU’s land, which CDA could simply replace with an adjacent parcel.

He emphasized that this proposed method is sensible and does not divide the university’s territory. The Campus Community favors this route from Green Terminal to Bokhari-Kiani Roads.

QAU students, faculty, staff, and management have contested the government’s decision to continue with the current bypass route. They are of the view that the route will split the campus into two parts, also destroying communication and coordination between them.

They requested Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif to reconsider the decision to have the bypass cut through QAU land.