Changan Announces Special Installment Facility for Car Buyers

Master Changan Motors Limited (MCML) seeks to catalyze its already rapid market share growth by announcing various offers for its customers. Recently, the carmaker launched a price lock policy to protect its customers from potential price hikes.

As an extension of that offer, MCML has also launched a special offer whereby all partial payment customers can avail partial payment financing facility sponsored by Bank Alfalah at all dealerships.

Through this offer, customers can convert the balance payment into easy monthly installments.

According to a recent official update, the automaker has witnessed considerable growth in its market share in Pakistan. The company has sold over 30,000 across Pakistan since its inception.

In an official document available with ProPakistani, MCML’s total market share in Pakistan is currently 15%. Furthermore, the segregated market share of each car in MCML’s lineup is as follows: