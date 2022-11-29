Balochistan Board Announces Online Facility for Documents

The Balochistan Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BBISE) Quetta has launched an online service for students to acquire their result cards and other certifications while sitting at home.

According to the details, the Education Minister of Balochistan, Mir Naseebullah Marri, inaugurated the online facility in the presence of the Chairman of BBISE Quetta, Ijaz Ahmed Baloch, Controller, Shaukat Sarpara, and Secretary of Higher and Technical Education, Hafiz Abdul Majid.

The online service will benefit all students in the province, notably those from remote regions. Following the launch, students will be able to obtain their result cards, original and duplicate certificates, document verification, and migration certificate from the comfort of their homes through an online application.

Provincial Education Minister addressed the inauguration ceremony and lauded the initiatives taken by Chairman BBISE Quetta and urged him to further improve the system.

Furthermore, Chairman Ijaz Ahmed Baloch reaffirmed his devotion and pledged that the BBISE Quetta will utilize all resources, including modern technology, to benefit the students.

Separately, Balochistan’s Education Minister stated that around 80 percent of teachers do not carry out their duties responsibly. Many teachers have bribed unrelated and incompetent people to replace them in schools, he added.