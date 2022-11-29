COAS General Asim Munir Was a Fiery Pacer During His Adulthood

Last week, Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, named Lieutenant General Asim Munir as the new army chief, who will assume command of the 600,000-strong nuclear-armed army today in a high-level ceremony.

Meanwhile, after President, Dr. Arif Alvi signed his nomination as the new army chief, residents in the area where General Asim Munir grew up, expressed their delight and shared his childhood stories with the media.

ALSO READ Here’s How You Can Meet Pakistani Star Cricketers During Rawalpindi Test

According to one of his neighbors, General Asim grew up loving cricket and was a fast bowler. He also stated that Asim used to play cricket in these streets in the College Road area of Rawalpindi. The citizen revealed that Asim used to bowl very fast in his teens.

نئے آرمی چیف جنرل عاصم منیر بھی فاسٹ باؤلر نکلے ، پرانے محلے داروں نے بتایا وہ بہت تیز باؤلنگ کرتے تھے 😄 pic.twitter.com/PBvBq45Xnr — Hamid Mir (@HamidMirPAK) November 28, 2022

One of his teachers told the media that all of Asim’s siblings memorized the Holy Quran while he received his primary education at FG Technical School in Tariqabad, where his father worked as a headmaster.

ALSO READ Pakistan to Boycott ODI World Cup if India Doesn’t Visit Pakistan for Asia Cup

Another neighbor stated that it was an honor for the community that one of its children has become the commander of one of the world’s largest armies, while another stated that Asim had not harmed anyone in his childhood.

It is worth noting that General Qamar Javed Bajwa will retire today after a six-year tenure and will hand over the command to the designated army chief in a ceremony attended by notable dignitaries.