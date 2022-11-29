Northern are New Quaid-e-Azam Trophy Champions

Northern won their first Quaid-e-Azam Trophy after a convincing win against Sindh in the final of the tournament. Northern put in a clinical display as they won the match by an innings and 55 runs at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

ALSO READ The Rise of Pakistan’s Next Big Superstar in Cricket

Sindh batted first and only managed to put on 284 runs after a magnificent performance by the Northern bowling unit. Asif Mehmood and Fawad Alam were the only players to put on a stand as they scored half-centuries but a sensational performance by Musa Khan and Aamer Jamal – three wickets each – restricted Sindh to a low total.

From then on, Northern took charge of the game with Mohammad Huraira the star of the show as he scored a fantastic double-century. Umar Amin and Umar Waheed also scored centuries to put Northern in total control with a mammoth total of 593.

Sindh had no answer for Northern in the second innings as well and despite a solid showing by Fawad Alam, who scored yet another first-class century, Sindh failed to put up a fight. Musa and Jamal were on the money once again as they picked up three wickets each in the second innings.

Northern emerged victorious, handing them their first-ever Quaid-e-Azam Trophy. Mohammad Huraira was named the batter of the tournament and the player of the final while Mubasir Khan was awarded the player of the tournament for his all-round performances.