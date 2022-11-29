OnePlus Nord CE Series is Getting a Facelift [Leak]

By Aasil Ahmed | Published Nov 29, 2022 | 6:38 pm

OnePlus is preparing its next Nord-branded smartphone, which is expected to be called the CE 3. Tech blog 91Mobiles has worked with reliable leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer (OnLeaks) once again to release exclusive high-quality renders of the device.

The renders from OnLeaks are based on a prototype for the Nord CE 3, giving us a good look at its possible design.

Design

The Nord CE 3 appears to have more significant design changes than the Nord CE 2. The Nord CE 2 had a cornered punch-hole cutout for the front camera, while the Nord CE 3’s screen has a center-aligned selfie camera with smaller bezels surrounding bezels than before.

It has a flat rectangular design with its power button on the right side, volume keys on the left, and a SIM tray slot also on the left.

The back panel has two traditional camera rings without any modules. The top ring contains a single sensor, while the bottom one holds two lenses. An LED flash is positioned to the side. On the top edge, there is a microphone, while on the bottom edge there is a speaker grille, a USB-C port, and a headphone jack.

Specifications

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 is expected to feature a 6.7-inch LCD with a 120Hz refresh rate. Its triple camera setup is said to include a 108MP main sensor paired with two 2MP secondary lenses. It will be powered by a Snapdragon 695 SoC with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. A 5,000mAh battery unit with a 67W charging capacity is reportedly supplied.

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 is expected to debut in the first half of 2023, but there is no precise launch date as of yet.

