Safety Concerns Rise as Another Tesla Car Gets into Deadly Accident Within Days

A black Tesla Model Y ran past a red light in Taizhou, Zhejiang province, colliding with two other vehicles on Monday. While the driver who triggered the collision suffered minor injuries, the accident resulted in two fatalities.

According to a witness at the incident, the Tesla ‘swiped’ past him at very high-speed causing his vehicle to tremble at the signal.

He later saw a horrific accident at the next intersection. The witness claimed that the car was traveling over 100 kilometers per hour when it passed him.

The surveillance cameras show that Tesla Model Y ran a red light while other vehicles in the same lane were waiting for the green light.

Tesla rushed straight out from the left-turn lane, passed the intersection, continued forward, and rushed to the next traffic light intersection, where it collided with two other cars. The accident resulted in two deaths.

This is the second accident involving a Tesla within a month in China. Earlier this month, Tesla became the center of attention due to a ‘runaway’ Model Y that killed two people.

The incident took place on November 5 in the southern province of Guangdong, killing a motorcyclist and a high school girl. A scribe posted the video of a car driving at a high speed and colliding with other vehicles and a cyclist.

Tesla issued a statement regarding the incident, stating:

Police are currently seeking a third party appraisal agency to determine the truth behind this accident, and we will actively provide any necessary assistance.

The incident has raised safety concerns, with people developing a negative bias toward the company.