News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

Haval’s Sister Company Launches an Electric Hatchback [Pictures]

By Waleed Shah | Published Nov 29, 2022 | 3:15 pm

Haval’s sister company Ora has launched an electric hatchback in Malaysia. Known as Ora Good Cat, the electric vehicle (EV) has two trim levels — 400 Pro and 500 Ultra.

Both variants have the same powertrain — a single electric motor that sends 143 metric horsepower and 210 Newton meters of torque to the front wheels. The hatchback can sprint from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour in just under 8 seconds and can reach a top speed of just over 150 kilometers per hour.

ALSO READ

The 400 Pro variant has a 47.8 kWh lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) battery which offers up to 400 km of battery range. A full charge from a 6.6 kW AC outlet via a Type 2 connection takes 8 hours while DC fast charging allows for a 0-80% charge in 46 minutes.

The 500 Ultra variant has a 63.1 kWh ternary lithium battery which offers up to 500 km of battery range. A full charge from a 6.6 kW AC outlet via a Type 2 connection takes 10 hours while DC fast charging allows for a 0-80% charge in 40 minutes.

The hatchback comes with a host of standard features such as an active front grille intake, automatic headlamps, LED tail lamps, rear fog lamps, electrically adjustable side mirrors, automatic wipers, and a panoramic sunroof.

Other amenities include a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a suede leather dashboard, a multifunction steering wheel, 3 USB ports, automatic climate control, leather seats, etc.

Security features include:

  • Adaptive cruise control
  • Intelligence cruise assistance
  • Autonomous braking
  • Forward collision warning
  • Low-speed emergency braking
  • Lane departure warning
  • Lane keep assist
  • Lane centering assist
  • Wisdom Dodge System (500 Ultra)
  • Lane change assist (500 Ultra)
  • Blind spot detection (500 Ultra)
  • Rear collision warning (500 Ultra)
  • Rear cross-traffic alert (500 Ultra)
  • Rear cross-traffic braking (500 Ultra)
ALSO READ

According to the reports, the hatchback starts from the equivalent of Rs. 7 million and goes up to Rs. 8.5 million which makes it a fairly expensive car.

Although a mid-range car in Malaysia, the Ora Good Cat is too expensive for Pakistan.


close
>