Haval’s Sister Company Launches an Electric Hatchback [Pictures]

Haval’s sister company Ora has launched an electric hatchback in Malaysia. Known as Ora Good Cat, the electric vehicle (EV) has two trim levels — 400 Pro and 500 Ultra.

Both variants have the same powertrain — a single electric motor that sends 143 metric horsepower and 210 Newton meters of torque to the front wheels. The hatchback can sprint from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour in just under 8 seconds and can reach a top speed of just over 150 kilometers per hour.

The 400 Pro variant has a 47.8 kWh lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) battery which offers up to 400 km of battery range. A full charge from a 6.6 kW AC outlet via a Type 2 connection takes 8 hours while DC fast charging allows for a 0-80% charge in 46 minutes.

The 500 Ultra variant has a 63.1 kWh ternary lithium battery which offers up to 500 km of battery range. A full charge from a 6.6 kW AC outlet via a Type 2 connection takes 10 hours while DC fast charging allows for a 0-80% charge in 40 minutes.

The hatchback comes with a host of standard features such as an active front grille intake, automatic headlamps, LED tail lamps, rear fog lamps, electrically adjustable side mirrors, automatic wipers, and a panoramic sunroof.

Other amenities include a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a suede leather dashboard, a multifunction steering wheel, 3 USB ports, automatic climate control, leather seats, etc.

Security features include:

Adaptive cruise control

Intelligence cruise assistance

Autonomous braking

Forward collision warning

Low-speed emergency braking

Lane departure warning

Lane keep assist

Lane centering assist

Wisdom Dodge System (500 Ultra)

Lane change assist (500 Ultra)

Blind spot detection (500 Ultra)

Rear collision warning (500 Ultra)

Rear cross-traffic alert (500 Ultra)

Rear cross-traffic braking (500 Ultra)

According to the reports, the hatchback starts from the equivalent of Rs. 7 million and goes up to Rs. 8.5 million which makes it a fairly expensive car.

Although a mid-range car in Malaysia, the Ora Good Cat is too expensive for Pakistan.