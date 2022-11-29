Haval’s Sister Company Launches an Electric Hatchback [Pictures]

Haval’s sister company Ora has launched an electric hatchback in Malaysia. Known as Ora Good Cat, the electric vehicle (EV) has two trim levels — 400 Pro and 500 Ultra.
Both variants have the same powertrain — a single electric motor that sends 143 metric horsepower and 210 Newton meters of torque to the front wheels. The hatchback can sprint from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour in just under 8 seconds and can reach a top speed of just over 150 kilometers per hour.
The 400 Pro variant has a 47.8 kWh lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) battery which offers up to 400 km of battery range. A full charge from a 6.6 kW AC outlet via a Type 2 connection takes 8 hours while DC fast charging allows for a 0-80% charge in 46 minutes.
The 500 Ultra variant has a 63.1 kWh ternary lithium battery which offers up to 500 km of battery range. A full charge from a 6.6 kW AC outlet via a Type 2 connection takes 10 hours while DC fast charging allows for a 0-80% charge in 40 minutes.
The hatchback comes with a host of standard features such as an active front grille intake, automatic headlamps, LED tail lamps, rear fog lamps, electrically adjustable side mirrors, automatic wipers, and a panoramic sunroof.
Other amenities include a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a suede leather dashboard, a multifunction steering wheel, 3 USB ports, automatic climate control, leather seats, etc.
Security features include:
- Adaptive cruise control
- Intelligence cruise assistance
- Autonomous braking
- Forward collision warning
- Low-speed emergency braking
- Lane departure warning
- Lane keep assist
- Lane centering assist
- Wisdom Dodge System (500 Ultra)
- Lane change assist (500 Ultra)
- Blind spot detection (500 Ultra)
- Rear collision warning (500 Ultra)
- Rear cross-traffic alert (500 Ultra)
- Rear cross-traffic braking (500 Ultra)
According to the reports, the hatchback starts from the equivalent of Rs. 7 million and goes up to Rs. 8.5 million which makes it a fairly expensive car.
Although a mid-range car in Malaysia, the Ora Good Cat is too expensive for Pakistan.