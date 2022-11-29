TAPI Gas Pipeline to Significantly Curb Pakistan’s Supply Woes

The Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) Gas Project will help in reducing Pakistan’s supply-demand gap by up to 1.3 bcfd, through an investment of just $200 million in the pipeline Capital Expenditure (CAPEX), according to the Petroleum Division.

The Petroleum Division in officials documents available with ProPakistani stated that Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) Gas Project is a game changer that will bring prosperity to not only Pakistan but also the whole of South East Asia by way of supplying 3.2 bcfd gas to Afghanistan, Pakistan and India.

The Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan Power Transmission Project will follow the same TAPI route adding further benefits by allowing the import of up to 4000-megawatt energy from Turkmenistan into Afghanistan and Pakistan.

The Division noted that an assured natural gas supply would attract new industries and boost economic diversity. It will also facilitate a unique level of trade and cooperation across the region, while also supporting peace and security between the four nations.

Pakistan will also receive benefits through transit fees of gas transportation to India. The project has social and environmental importance as natural gas offers a safer and cleaner alternative to coal and diesel-fired power generation, it added.

Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik has stated that Turkmenistan-Afghanistan Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline project is on track and can be completed within three to four years after achieving financial close. The minister also announced the expansion of the TAPI gas pipeline to Gwadar.