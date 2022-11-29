Zindigi Partners with Careem to Provide Seamless Digital Payment Solutions

Zindigi, powered by JS Bank, has joined hands with Careem, the ride-hailing pioneer in Pakistan, to provide digital payment solutions to Captains in Pakistan.

Through this partnership, Zindigi and Careem will issue co-branded debit cards to Careem Captains, which will be used for faster daily payouts and fund withdrawals via ATMs and POS terminals across the country.

This partnership aims to provide Careem Captains with the financial freedom to access their Careem earnings instantly using the Zindigi App. Captains will also be able to utilize the complete product suite of the Zindigi App and access a plethora of features, including mobile top-ups and utility bill payments.

Additionally, Careem Captains will also be introduced to wealth management through mutual funds, stock trading, and financing avenues.

The agreement was signed between the senior leadership of the two parties at Careem headquarters in Karachi, including Noman Azhar, Chief Officer, Zindigi, Meena Munawar Khan, Head of Products, Zindigi, Feroz Jaleel, Country General Manager, Careem Pakistan, and Noman Khurshid, General Manager, Careem Pay.

Noman Azhar said, “Zindigi is all about listening to customers and providing them with experiences that make their lives easier. This partnership will solve cash flow constraints and provide multiple opportunities to improve the everyday lives of Careem Captains.”

“A better digital experience for Careem captains will ensure a higher level of acceptability of Digital payments, which will eventually help the entire ecosystem and that is the ultimate goal,” he added.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Noman Khurshid, General Manager, Careem Pay, said, “Our mission is to simplify and improve the lives of people including our Captains.”

“We have taken multiple initiatives to encourage Captains to accept digital payments from our customers including this collaboration. This step will increase the acceptance of digital payments and ultimately improve the Customer experience,” he added.

In the pilot phase of this initiative, both Careem and Zindigi will roll out the process of distributing the debit cards to the Captains while educating them about their proper use.

This will be further expanded into adding more features using the debit cards and providing additional services to make it more favorable for Captains to use the digital payment method.