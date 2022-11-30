All of Islamabad’s Sensitive Buildings in Danger of Being Burnt to the Ground

Nearly all of the sensitive buildings in Islamabad are unsafe due to the lack of adequate fire safety infrastructure, a fire and safety survey of federal government offices carried out by the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad’s (MCI) Emergency and Disaster Management (EDM) wing has revealed.

According to the Fire Safety Advisory, PM Office, President House, Parliament Lodges, MNA Hostels, Supreme Court of Pakistan, Islamabad High Court, Cabinet Secretariat, Wafaqi Mohtasib Building, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Diplomatic Enclave, All Blocks of Pakistan Secretariat, NAB Headquarters, Islamabad Administration Building, and all Islamabad Police buildings including police stations.

The buildings have old fire prevention, protection, and life safety arrangements without the technical consultation of specialists. The procurement of fire safety equipment carried out in these buildings is contrary to the actual requirements of these buildings.

Fire incidents in the past have wreaked havoc in Islamabad. With the current state of preparedness due to old fire safety infrastructure, these buildings are much more vulnerable than ever. These buildings require a complete revamp and overhauling to make them secure, safe, and responsive in case of a fire incident.

For the said purpose, EDM has offered its services to devise fire safety systems and effective plans for each building on a war footing. This is in the interest of the occupants of these buildings, primarily for all government buildings at Constitution Avenue.

EDM has advised treating this advisory as a “Hazard and Safety Alert” and scheduling inspections of these buildings in accordance with the Building Standards for Fire Prevention and Life Safety 2010 and Pakistan Building Codes Fire Safety Provisions 2016.