Faysal Bank, Bank of Khyber Partner to Offer Innovative Financial & Digital Payment Services

Faysal Bank Limited (FBL) and Bank of Khyber have partnered to launch a suite of digital financial services featuring virtual and debit card services along with added digital payment solutions.

Faysal Bank, through its Fintech Express Program, is driven by creating partnerships with banks and fintech to further encourage the State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) financial inclusion initiative in Pakistan.

Faysal Banks Fintech Express Program is focused on identifying financial institutions and aiding their customers’ digital journey through innovative technologies.

With this partnership, Bank of Khyber will leverage Faysal Bank’s Fintech Express Program to accelerate the customers’ digital journey and provide its customer accessibility to a host of digital solutions to aid their banking needs.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Yousaf Hussain, CEO, FBL, said, “Faysal Bank wants to be the cornerstone of the digital product revolution in Pakistan.”

“We continue to focus on developing and strengthening ecosystem partnerships with multiple players that bring expertise and economies of scale in their respective domains. Faysal Bank’s agreement with Bank of Khyber demonstrates our commitment to facilitate other banks and startups in Pakistan,” he added.

Speaking at the occasion, Ali Gulfaraz, Managing Director and CEO, BoK, said, “Bank of Khyber is committed to delivering ease, convenience, and universal acceptability to our customers to transact and make payments across all channels.”

“The partnership between Faysal Bank and Bank of Khyber will help us strengthen the BoK digital ecosystem by onboarding international payment schemes and digital services that will provide a comprehensive range of payment solutions to our customers,” he added.

The signing ceremony held at Faysal Bank, Karachi was also attended by Amin Ur Rahman, Chief Digital Officer, and Fahad Mirza, Head of Digital Ecosystems & Partnerships from Faysal Bank Limited, and Asim Bashir, Group Head Digital & Consumer Banking from Bank of Khyber.