Govt Set to Allow Overseas Pakistanis to Register Mobiles for 120 Days

The Federal Government of Pakistan is all set to launch an online system for the temporary registration of mobile handsets for 120 days for foreign nationals and overseas Pakistanis that are visiting Pakistan for short durations, sources at the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication (MoIT) informed ProPakistani.

The sources added that the temporary registration system (TRS) has been developed and integrated by PTA in consultation with the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

The launching ceremony of the TRS initiative will be held in the coming days.

Once this mechanism is operational, overseas Pakistanis and foreign nationals will be able to avail this facility of temporarily registering their mobile device on each visit to Pakistan without incurring any customs duties for 120 days.

However, if the said device is intended for permanent use in Pakistan then it will be subject to applicable FBR customs duties/taxes.