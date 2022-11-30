Here is What Xiaomi 13 Pro Will Look Like In Person [Live Images]

Xiaomi 13 series is set to be unveiled in China tomorrow (December 1). Last week, a leaked render provided us with our first look at the Xiaomi 13 Pro, but now, some hands-on photos of the device give us an even better look.

Notable tipster Abhishek Yadav shared live images for the Xiaomi 13 Pro, confirming the design which was previously leaked. These images reveal the phone’s appearance from all sides and show just how massive the main camera island is.

According to the image, the rear panel is curved and the square-shaped main camera is quite massive. It has three large lenses and the usual Leica branding in a corner of the island, right above an LED flash strip.

An image from the front shows the About Phone section in its settings, confirming that it is indeed the Xiaomi 13 Pro. This particular variant has 8 GB of physical RAM which can be expanded by up to 5 GB virtually. There will most definitely be additional memory variants with more RAM onboard.

Moreover, it confirms Qualcomm’s latest flagship SoC, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, alongside MIUI 14 based on Android 13. Speaking of which, MIUI 14 is also getting a grand unveiling at tomorrow’s launch event in China.

A separate image confirmed that there will be three color options to choose from including green, white, and blue, but it is unclear whether the image shows the regular Xiaomi 13 or 13 Pro.

According to leaked specifications, Xiaomi 13 Pro is expected to come with a 6.73-inch E6 AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, 2K resolution, 1920Hz PWM dimming, and an impressive 1900 nits peak brightness.

Its battery may be a 4,820 mAh unit paired with 120W wired charging, 50W wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging. Its main camera is expected to be Sony’s 1-inch type IMX989 50MP sensor alongside a 50 MP Samsung JN1 ultrawide unit, and a 50MP Samsung JN1 telephoto lens.