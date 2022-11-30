IT Ministry Set to Finalize Infrastructure Sharing Framework for Telcos

The work on the telecom industry infrastructure sharing framework by the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication has entered the final stage.

Sources in the MoITT told ProPakistani that the initial draft of the Telecom Industry Infrastructure Sharing Framework was shared with the stakeholders, on which the stakeholders have sent their recommendations to the MoITT.

According to the sources, Tawal, Enfrashare, Sunwalk, Telenor, Jazz, Zong, PTCL, Wateen, Ufone, and other stakeholders shared their suggestions on active and passive infrastructure sharing with MoITT. The MoITT is finalizing the telecom industry infrastructure-sharing framework after incorporating these suggestions.

According to the MoITT, the telecom industry infrastructure sharing framework will provide a mechanism for licensees and other stakeholders to share their telecom and other infrastructure facilities that would include space, electrical power, air conditioning, security, cable ducts, space on antenna and towers, etc. Infrastructure sharing promotes resource optimization by better utilization of assets, avoiding duplication of the network, saves time and cost in network and service rollouts.

According to MoITT, the infrastructure sharing framework will open the huge potential for foreign direct investment and the inclusion of new companies in Pakistan. It will also facilitate cellular mobile operators to reduce operational costs to enhance sustainability. The framework once in place will open a new era of domestic and international investments in Pakistan and will increase job opportunities.