Govt Approves Rs. 15 Billion Grant for Conduct of General Elections

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Tuesday approved an amount of Rs. 15 billion for the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to conduct the general elections in the country.

The meeting of ECC, presided over by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, considered a summary of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for the demand of funds of Rs. 47 billion as a technical supplementary grant for the conduct of general elections in the country.

After deliberation, the committee approved an amount of Rs. 15 billion in favor of ECP. Out of the total amount, an amount of Rs. 5 billion will be released immediately while the balance will be released in tranches on utilization of the first tranche.

The ECP had told the ECC in October that as per its constitutional responsibility, it was taking all steps to conduct the general election and had approached the finance division for the allocation of funds.

The ECP sought a rationalized amount of just over Rs. 47 billion in two phases. The committee took up the summary during its meeting on November 14 and decided to defer the matter.