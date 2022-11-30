Over a Dozen England Players Down With Illness Just a Day Before 1st Test

England has received a huge blow as half of its squad has fallen ill ahead of the first Test match against Pakistan, which is set to begin tomorrow, December 1 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

According to the details, as many as 13 players of the visitors have a viral infection and did not take part in today’s training session as the team management has advised them to rest. Some reports state players are down with food poisoning while others claim they contracted a viral infection.

The trophy unveiling ceremony of the historic series was also postponed at the last minute due to the England captain’s illness, which prevented him from participating in the ceremony.

However, it was decided that the ceremony will now be held tomorrow before the start of the first Test match where Babar Azam and Ben Stokes will unveil the trophy for the series.

While speaking on the matter, an ECB spokesperson said that as many as 13 members of the Stokes-led squad will not take part in the last training session ahead of the first Test match in Pindi.

According to the Pakistan Cricket Board, only five players, Harry Brook, Keaton Jennings, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, and Joe Root attended the last training session while other players and staff did not come to the stadium.