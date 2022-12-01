Education Ministry Announces Huge Increase in Salaries of Daily Wage Employees

Federal Education Ministry has officially notified an increase in the minimum wage of the Federal Directorate of Education’s (FDE) daily wager employees, finally accepting a long-standing demand for daily wagers about wage increments.

According to the official notification issued by the Education Ministry’s Drawing and Disbursing Officer, Rana Imtiaz Ahmad, the minimum wage of daily wager employees has been increased to Rs. 25,000 per month.

The request of FDE for provision of Rs. 111 million on account of enhancement of wages to Rs. 25,000 per month to daily wagers of FDE has been considered, the notification stated.

The notification added that the allocation of the required amount through the re-appropriation out of available resources of the Ministry during the current fiscal year 2022-23 has been approved.

Subsequently, the Ministry has released Rs. 15 million to various schools and colleges under the FDE out of the available balance of release of Q2 FY 2022-23.

Whereas, the schools and colleges will receive the remaining amount during Q3 FY 2022-23.