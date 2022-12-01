Ex-England Captain Calls Pindi Pitch ‘Absolute Road’

The historic three-match Test series between Pakistan and England began today, at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. It is the first time in the last 17 years that England is playing red-ball cricket in Pakistan.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has once again opted for a flat surface as there appears to be no movement on offer, and England commentator, Nasser Hussain, also expressed his dissatisfaction with the pitch.

ALSO READ England Forced to Change Playing XI for First Test Against Pakistan

Expressing his views on the pitch while commentating in the first session of the first match, where England took a commanding start, the former cricketer said, “It looks like an absolute road.”

It is worth noting that England captain, Ben Stokes, won the toss and chose to bat first. Opening batters, Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett got off to a flying start, putting on a 60-run opening partnership in the first 10 overs.

ALSO READ Final Decision on 1st Pakistan-England Test to be Made Early Morning Tomorrow

Pakistan’s debutant pacers, Mohammad Ali and Haris Rauf, also appeared unimpressive in their first spells, conceding plenty of runs, while Naseem Shah conceded 30 runs in five overs.

It is worth noting that the visitors have scored 146 runs without losing a wicket in the first 21.3 overs. Ben Duckett is batting on 62* runs while Zak Crawley has scored 79*.