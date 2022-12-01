England Forced to Change Playing XI for First Test Against Pakistan

England’s management has made one change in the already announced playing XI for the first of the three Test matches which kicks off today, December 01, at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

According to the details, Ben Foakes, the wicket-keeper batter, has been excluded from the team as he suffered from a viral infection yesterday and has not fully recovered in time to play the first Test.

Meanwhile, the management has decided to include Will Jacks in the playing eleven for the curtain-raiser. Ollie Pope will keep the wickets in absence of Ben Foakes.