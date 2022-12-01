Measures Taken by Govt to Increase Economic Activities Soon: Dar

By ProPK Staff | Published Dec 1, 2022 | 10:31 pm

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar Thursday said that measures taken by the federal government to stabilize the economy will soon be reflected in a strengthened fiscal position and enhanced economic activities.

Secretary Defence Lt Gen (Retd) Hamood Uz Zaman Khan called on the minister at Finance Division.

Defence and economic issues together with security-related budgetary matters were discussed during the meeting.

The finance minister highlighted the economic outlook and fiscal position of the country and various measures taken by the government to stabilize the economy.

SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha, Special Secretary Finance, and senior officers from Finance and Defence Divisions attended the meeting.

