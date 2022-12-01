UAE Keen to Enhance Investment in New Sectors of Pakistan’s Economy: Envoy

The Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salim Al-Zaabi Thursday said that the UAE is keenly interested in augmenting its investment in Pakistan in new sectors of the economy.

In a meeting with Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, the ambassador highlighted that the UAE is fully cognizant of the development-oriented economic policies of the country being undertaken by the present government and shared that the UAE is keenly interested to augment its investment in Pakistan in new sectors of the economy.

The finance minister welcomed the proposal for new investment in Pakistan by the UAE and assured the UAE’s ambassador of the full support and cooperation of the present government.

The finance minister stated that Pakistan and the UAE are engaging in various areas, including energy, refinery, petroleum, and trade; however, a lot of potential is still unexplored. In this regard, the finance minister also highlighted various new avenues through which both countries can trade and invest.

The minister recalled his recent visit to the UAE and discussed the fruitful meetings held in the UAE with the management of Abu Dhabi Holding Company and International Holding Company. It was shared that the ADQ and IHC showed their confidence in the ongoing economic policies of the present government and shared their interest in investing in energy, agriculture, healthcare, and other sectors.

Both parties shared the historical and long-standing ties between the two countries and exchanged views on further boosting and strengthening these economic ties. The finance minister shared sentiments of gratitude for the goodwill and cooperation of the ambassador and hoped to enhance bilateral relations further in the future.