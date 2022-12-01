Two-Year-Old Baby Girl Raped and Strangled To Death

In a horrific incident, a minor girl was allegedly raped and strangled to death before being thrown into a mini-dam in Attock’s Ahamdal village on Wednesday, which falls within the jurisdiction of Pindigheb Police Station.

According to the police, a woman, accompanied by her two-year-old daughter had gone to get water from the mini-dam, where her daughter mysteriously went missing.

Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Pindigheb, DSP Aslam Dogar, verified the terrible incident and stated that the victim is from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Kurram Agency. Her family relocated to Ahamdal village and worked as farm laborers.

Furthermore, he said that the initial autopsy report revealed that the minor girl was raped before being brutally murdered and thrown into the mini-dam.

In addition, the SDPO noted that eight suspects have been detained on the complaint of the victim’s family and added that the police’s Heinous Crime Investigation Unit (HIU) is interrogating them.

Earlier on Tuesday, a similar incident occurred in which a security guard and a teacher sexually assaulted a visually impaired 16-year-old girl in Okara.

According to the details, the police launched an investigation into the matter after filing an FIR on the complaint of the victim’s father.

It is important to note that rape cases involving minors are on the rise across the country, which necessitate comprehensive reforms in the country’s judicial and investigative institutions.

