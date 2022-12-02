Fact Check: Viral Photo of New DG ISPR is Not Maj Gen. Ahmed Sharif

General Asim Munir, the recently appointed Chief of Army Staff (COAS), has chosen Maj Gen. Ahmed Sharif as the new DG Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), replacing Lt Gen. Babar Iftikhar, who will now serve as the V Corps Commander in Karachi.

However, several media outlets and independent journalists have begun circulating photos of Lt. Gen Muhammad Saeed, misleadingly stating that he is Maj Gen. Ahmed Sharif, the new DG ISPR.

Resultantly, this false series of news, involving a photo of Lt Gen. Saeed, has spread confusion and misinformation among the citizens, as there is currently no official photo of the newly appointed DG ISPR available.

According to the details, Lt Gen. Muhammad Saeed, who was mistaken for Maj Gen. Ahmed Sharif, is a former DG Rangers Sindh. He also has the honor of being President of the National Defence University (NDU) in Islamabad.

Similarly, another unverified photo of the new DG ISPR, Maj Gen. Ahmed Sharif, is making the rounds on social media. However, in light of the considerable spread of misinformation, it is difficult to determine whether or not it is the authentic photo of the recently appointed DG ISPR.

Hence, it is wiser to await the official statement of the military’s media wing and put a stop to the dissemination of misleading photos in the name of Maj Gen. Ahmed Sharif.