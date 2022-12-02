COAS Asim Munir Changes DG ISPR Within Days of His Own Appointment

Asim Muneer, the newly-appointed Chief of Army Staff (COAS), has already begun overhauling Pakistan Army’s top leadership, with Maj Gen. Ahmed Sharif of the Corps of Electrical and Mechanical Engineering (EME) succeeding Lt. Gen. Babar Iftikhar as the new DG ISPR.

According to media reports, Maj Gen. Ahmed Sharif of the EME Corps previously served as DG Defense Science and Technology Organization (DESTO).

ALSO READ Measures Taken by Govt to Increase Economic Activities Soon: Dar

DESTO, which comes under the Ministry of Defence (MoD), is a covert agency specializing in scientific and technological research and the development of weapon systems in the fields of aerodynamics, propulsion, propellants, and avionics.

However, the military’s media wing, ISPR, is yet to make an official announcement regarding the appointment of the new DG.

ALSO READ Pakistan Fails to Meet Wheat Production Targets Third Year in a Row

It is worth noting that this is not the first time an engineer has been selected as the DG ISPR; however, Maj Gen. Sharif will be the first one from the EME Corps to lead the military’s media wing. Previously, Maj Gen. Jehangir Nasrullah from the Corps of Engineers served as the DG ISPR in 1991.

Reportedly, Lt Gen. Babar Iftikhar has replaced Lt Gen. Mohammed Saeed as V Corps Commander in Karachi.