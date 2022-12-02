NAB Judge Excuses From Hearing Bahria Icon Tower Reference Against Malik Riaz

A NAB Accountability Court has exonerated Malik Riaz in a reference relating to the illegal allotment of an amenity plot for the tycoon’s skyscraper in Karachi – Bahria Icon Tower (BIT) – after citing a lack of jurisdiction on the matter.

ALSO READ Govt to Buy New Planes to Start Flights at Small Airports

According to details, Accountability Court Judge, Mohammad Bashir, was hearing the BIT reference applications filed after amendments to the NAB Ordinance. He observed that he did not have the jurisdiction to hear the case so the case is being sent back to NAB for redirecting it to the competent forum.

The BIT reference states that the suspects caused more than Rs. 100 billion in losses to the national exchequer through illegally allotting the amenity plot belonging to Bagh Ibne Qasim in Karachi and allowing the construction of the skyscraper thereon.

ALSO READ Good News for Family as Perween Rahman Murder Case Takes Another Turn

In addition to Malik Riaz and his son Ali Riaz Malik, Dr. Dinshaw Anklesaria, Liaquat Qaimkhani, Yousaf Baloch, Waqas Raffat, Ghulam Arif, Khawaja Shafique, Abdul Subhan Memon, Jamil Baloch, Afzal Aziz, Syed Mohammad Shah, Khurram Arif, Abdul Karim Paleejo, and Khawaja Badee-uz-Zaman are the other suspects in this case.