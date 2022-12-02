Govt to Buy New Planes to Start Flights at Small Airports

By Haroon Hayder | Published Dec 2, 2022 | 3:50 pm

In order to expand flight operations to small airports in the country, the federal government is considering leasing regional jets on dry lease.

Speaking in this regard, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Federal Minister for Aviation and Railways, stated that the federal government is forming a national aviation policy.

ALSO READ

He stated that the government is looking to purchase regional jets on dry lease in order to launch flight operations at small airports across the country.

The Minister stated that United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) had prohibited flights from Mohen-jo-Daro to protect the heritage site.

He stated that there were unnecessary appointments at Pakistan International Airlines, however, the voluntary Separation Scheme (VSS) reduced the number of PIA employees considerably.

The Minister expressed hope that the national flag carrier can be revived once it has been professionally operated.

ALSO READ

The Minister stated that 18 PIA aircraft are operational while two additional planes will become operational after repair in January.

He estimated that the PIA would make a profit of Rs. 170 billion while its deficit will remain at Rs 80 billion in the ongoing fiscal year.

Haroon Hayder

lens

Trending: Actress Hira Khan Shows Off Her Incredible Dance Moves at a Wedding [Video]
Read more in lens

proproperty

SHC Directs Sindh Govt and MDA to Remove Encroachments from Shah Latif Town
Read more in proproperty
close
>