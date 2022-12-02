Sindh Suddenly Changes Basic Pay Scale of 1,500 Posts From 17 to 21

The government of Sindh has amended the service structure in the province as it upgraded approximately 1,486 grade 17 positions to grade 21.

In this regard, grade 17 positions in the Services General Administration and Coordination Department (SGACD) of Sindh have been elevated to grade 21.

As per recent reports, a notification has also been issued after the signatures of the Chief Minister (CM) of Sindh, Murad Ali Shah.

According to the details, the Chairmen of Planning and Development, Anticorruption, CM’s Inspection Team, the Provincial Authority, the Commissioners of all divisions, the Governor of Sindh, the Principal Secretaries of the CM, the Secretary of Provincial Ombudsman, and the Additional Chief Secretary, and Senior Member Board of Revenue (BoR) will be grade 21 officers.

Similarly, the Secretary of Environment and Alternative Energy, Wildlife, Forest, Slum Special Department, School Education and Literacy, Health, and Finance Department will also be upgraded to BPS-21.

In addition, the Assistant Director (AD) SAF and Member of the BoR for Landuse will also be in grade 21. Likewise, various other top-level positions in government institutes will be upgraded to grade 21 after the decision comes into effect.

Via Express Tribune