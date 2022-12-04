PTA Received Over 13,000 Complaints Against Telcos in October

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) received 13,393 complaints from telecom consumers against different telecom operators and cellular operators in October 2022, out of which 13,081 (97 percent) were resolved.

The complaints were received against various telecom operators, including cellular mobile operators (CMOs), Pakistan Telecommunications Company Limited (PTCL), long-distance international (LDI) operators, wireless local loop (WLL) operators, and internet service providers (ISPs), during October.

Cellular mobile subscribers constitute a major part of the overall telecom subscriber base. Therefore, the maximum number of complaints belongs to this segment. The total number of complaints against CMOs by October stood at 12,700, out of which 12,585 (99 percent) were addressed.

According to the PTA data, 5,781 complaints were received against Jazz, out of which 5,760 (99 percent) were resolved. Further, 2,476 complaints against Telenor were received, out of which 2,421 (97 percent) were resolved.

Likewise, 3,308 complaints were received against Zong, out of which 3,287 (99 percent) were addressed. A total of 1,133 complaints were received against Ufone, out of which 1,115 (98 percent) were resolved.

PTA also received 157 complaints against basic telephony, out of which 94 were addressed during October, for a resolution rate of 59 percent. Furthermore, 520 complaints were received against ISPs, of which 389 (74 percent) were addressed.