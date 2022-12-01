PTA Directs Telcos to Improve Services in Areas with Poor Internet

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has conducted independent Quality of Service surveys in 9 cities of Punjab, Sindh, and on 13 motorways/highways within Pakistan. A survey was also done in collaboration with Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs) in 8 cities within Gilgit Baltistan. These surveys were done to assess the quality and performance of CMOs’ services to customers.

CMOs were found to be compliant in respect of data speeds to a large extent. However, network latency and page loading times were both below the threshold. In some areas, Voice KPIs were also found to be below the license threshold. Operators have been given the necessary instructions to take corrective steps to improve service quality to meet the KPIs.

Next Generation Mobile Service (NGMS), licenses, Cellular Mobile Networks, QoS Regulations 2021, the coverage of mobile networks, QoS KPIs of voice, SMS, and Mobile Broadband were verified using an automated QoS Monitoring and Benchmarking tool.

Drive test teams chose survey routes that covered main roads, service roads, and the majority of sectors/colonies within the surveyed areas. CMOs were ranked in accordance with set KPIs against the thresholds in respective licenses and QoS rules in Mobile Network Coverage and Voice Services within surveyed cities and roads/motorways.

Rankings in the Mobile Broadband Speed segment are similar. It ranks according to the highest data download speed, upload speed, network latency, and webpage loading times.

PTA field teams monitor service quality and pursue operators to provide better mobile services. They also promote healthy competition among operators.

You can find more detailed results on PTA’s website.