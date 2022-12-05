Pakistani Team Returns to International Racing Event After 10 Years

Pakistan will participate in the final round of the Dubai Endurance Karting Championship 2022 for the first time in nearly a decade. Pakistan has not participated in the event since 2013.

For this tournament, Shamiq Saeed (captain), Saad Lari (team manager), Shahzad Qureshi, Samad Soomro, Uzair Magsi, and Enaam Ahmed (racers) will represent Pakistan.

Up to 42 karting teams, including 15 European national champions, will compete in the event. Formula one world champion Fernando Alonso and former F1 driver Pedro De La Rosa will also participate in the race.

Speaking on the team’s preparations, the team captain Shamiq Saeed stated:

Competing at this level is daunting. Our team lacks in experience however there is no shortage of commitment, passion and desire to excel, compete and go wheel to wheel with the world champion drivers. We view this as a tremendous opportunity to learn and gain experience and bring that knowledge back to the country for raising the bar at the local level. After all how often does one get a chance to practice & race against F1 Drivers including a 2 time FI World Champion. Inshallah hoping to make the country and the people proud of our efforts.

The Pakistani team’s participation in this event is a noteworthy development. Auto enthusiasts are expecting the speedsters to put their best step forward.

Via: Geo News