DFSK’s Sister Company Launches All-Electric Corolla Competitor

DFSK’s parent company, Dongfeng Fukang, unveiled the ES600 electric crossover SUV in China, which is a rebranded electric version of the Peugeot 408 sedan.

Dongfeng Fukang is a new brand in the conglomerate’s lineup that is also Citroen’s partner. The car is exclusive to the Chinese market for now, in the interest of bolstering the company’s sales in the home territory.

ES600 competes against the Toyota bZ3 and other similar SUVs. It has only one powertrain option — a single electric motor that sends 15o horsepower to the front wheels.

It has a top speed of 150 kilometers per hour and a range of 430 kilometers on a single charge. The sedan has a swappable ternary battery with 53.6 kWh of capacity onboard.

Its official features include:

Smart infotainment

Rotary shift knob

Powered seat

Advanced Driver Assist Systems (ADAS)

Parking sensors

Collision avoidance sonar

Regenerative braking, etc.

The cost of Dongfeng’s new EV is equivalent to Rs. 5.2 million, which, albeit cheap for China, is expensive by Pakistan’s standards. However, ES600’s swappable battery is likely to offer a big advantage compared to its competitors.