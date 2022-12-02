News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

DFSK’s Sister Company Launches All-Electric Corolla Competitor

By Waleed Shah | Published Dec 2, 2022 | 10:22 pm

DFSK’s parent company, Dongfeng Fukang, unveiled the ES600 electric crossover SUV in China, which is a rebranded electric version of the Peugeot 408 sedan.

Dongfeng Fukang is a new brand in the conglomerate’s lineup that is also Citroen’s partner. The car is exclusive to the Chinese market for now, in the interest of bolstering the company’s sales in the home territory.

ALSO READ

ES600 competes against the Toyota bZ3 and other similar SUVs. It has only one powertrain option — a single electric motor that sends 15o horsepower to the front wheels.

It has a top speed of 150 kilometers per hour and a range of 430 kilometers on a single charge. The sedan has a swappable ternary battery with 53.6 kWh of capacity onboard.

Its official features include:

  • Smart infotainment
  • Rotary shift knob
  • Powered seat
  • Advanced Driver Assist Systems (ADAS)
  • Parking sensors
  • Collision avoidance sonar
  • Regenerative braking, etc.
ALSO READ

The cost of Dongfeng’s new EV is equivalent to Rs. 5.2 million, which, albeit cheap for China, is expensive by Pakistan’s standards. However, ES600’s swappable battery is likely to offer a big advantage compared to its competitors.


lens

Indian Bride Calls Wedding Off After Groom Kisses Her
Read more in lens

proproperty

Chairman, DG RDA Discuss Peri-Urban Plan for Rawalpindi District
Read more in proproperty
close
>