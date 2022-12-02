Honda Unveils Electric HR-V With 500+ KM Range [Pictures]

Honda has unveiled its e:NP1 electric crossover SUV, which is a rebranded electric version of the Honda HR-V, at the Thailand International Motor Expo.

Honda’s new marque ‘e:N’ is meant to exclusively cater to the EV market. The ‘e’ stands for energized (power) and electric (electricity) and the ‘N’ stands for New (brand new) and Next (evolution). Put together, e:N’s mission statement is to offer “a pure electric vehicle with unique Honda characteristics in the new era.”

ALSO READ Questions Arise as Regulatory Duty is No Longer Applicable on Imported Electric Cars

China already offers the compact crossover SUV Honda e: NP1. It competes against the Tesla Model Y, the Volkswagen ID 4, the Kia EV6, the Hyundai IONIQ 5, and the Toyota bZ4X. It has two engine options.

The standard powertrain produces 180 horsepower (hp), 310 Newton-meters (Nm), has a lithium-ion battery pack with a capacity of 53.6 kWh, and has a range of up to 420 kilometers. The sophisticated powertrain generates 201 horsepower and comparable torque, while it comes with a 68.8 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, and a 510-kilometer range.

Honda e: NP1 might be the company’s most well-equipped passenger vehicle yet. The SUV has several modern features including:

10.25″ LCD instrument screen.

15.2″ central control screen.

Dedicated e:N operating system.

Honda CONNECT 3.0 intelligent guidance interconnection.

Honda Sensing 360 advanced driving assistance system.

Remote-operated doors, windows, and air conditioning control.

DMC driver status perception system to recognize the driver’s state, detect changes in emotions, and actively send safety reminders to drivers.

ALSO READ Honda to Launch New Electric Scooter Next Year

Models with 420 km and 510 km ranges are priced at 175,000 RMB (Rs. 5.5 million) and 205,000 RMB (Rs. 6.5 million) respectively, making them a relative value compared to other comparable electric crossovers.

Honda e: NP1 reveal in Thailand marks its imminent arrival in the ASEAN market.