Toyota to Develop Hydrogen Powered Hilux

Toyota has formed and is leading a consortium to develop a Hydrogen Fuel Cell-Powered Hilux. Led by Toyota Motor Manufacturing UK (TMUK), the consortium consists of technology partners such as Ricardo, European Thermodynamics Limited (ETL), D2H, and Thatcham Research.

The Japanese carmaker says Toyota Motors UK (TMUK) has received funding from the UK government through the Advanced Propulsion Centre (APC) — an organization that promotes cleaner technologies and new mobility concepts.

According to the details, the funding will aid the later-stage R&D phase which entails the development of the prototype vehicles.

Hilux prototype’s hydrogen tanks will be under the cab. Its fuel cell stack will be in the engine bay, like the Mirai. Toyota is yet to reveal details of the new truck. Although, a report from Paul Tan states that the power will come from a rear electric motor.

Speaking on this development, Matt Harrison, president, and CEO of Toyota Motor Europe stated:

The UK is one of the key markets for pick-up trucks and is an important market for Toyota. This funding represents a tremendous opportunity to develop a zero-emission solution in a critical market segment. We would like to thank the UK government for the funding that will enable the consortium to investigate the development of a fuel cell powered powertrain for the Toyota Hilux, supporting our carbon neutrality ambition.

Toyota presented an EV pick-up truck concept last year, indicating its interest in zero-emission commercial vehicles. The company is investigating the possibility of a hydrogen-powered Hilux to find new uses for its fuel cell technology.