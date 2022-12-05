Karachi’s Car Service Stations Announce Major Price Hike

Due to the ongoing economic turmoil, car and bike wash and service centers in Karachi have announced a massive hike in their service rates.

The service station owners cited rising water tanker and labor costs as the main reasons for the price increase. They said that servicing costs for both small and large automobiles have increased as of Sunday.

According to the details, small car service rates have risen from Rs. 500 to Rs. 800, while motorbike service charges have risen from Rs. 150 to Rs. 200.

The government has also expressed concerns regarding water wastage by car wash stations across Pakistan. Authorities have learned that the service stations waste thousands of liters of water every day.

This is especially concerning as Pakistan is fast approaching a point of critical water shortage. Despite that, the authorities are yet to take action against service stations in this regard on a state level.