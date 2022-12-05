Kia is Temporarily Offering Instant Car Delivery at Fixed Prices

Lucky Motor Corporation Limited (LMCL) is taking bookings for Kia cars promising instant delivery and fixed prices. The company’s social media ad in this regard states:

This December, become a part of the Kia Family and avail immediate delivery with a guaranteed Price lock.

It bears mentioning that the offer is only available on a limited number of cars and for a limited time. This offer gives Kia an advantage over its competitors.

Automakers such as Toyota, Honda, Suzuki, etc. are facing severe supply chain issues with delivery times of up to 8 months. Taking advantage of the situation, LMCL has launched this limited-time offer to increase sales.

A Similar Tactic

Hyundai Nishat Motors Private Limited (HNMPL) and LMCL used a similar tactic in September 2022 with a ‘minimum’ delivery time of one month. The development came a few days after the government’s decision to ease import restrictions.

Reports also claim that the company has decreased its delivery time to lure lost customers as a result of the recent price and tax rate hikes. If that is the case, LMCL, along with other high-end carmakers, are in the same boat.

Carmakers are struggling to maintain production in the current struggling economy. Reports also add that there is a huge risk of several carmakers packing up and leaving the country under these circumstances. Whether or not that will be the case in 2023, remains to be seen.