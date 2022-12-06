NADRA Achieves Another Milestone With International Certification

The National Database & Registration Authority (NADRA), in pursuance of its goal to become a cyber-resilient organization, has reached yet another milestone by bagging ISO 27001 certification. ISO 27001 is an internationally recognized best practices framework. NADRA is now ISO certified in ID Card Printing, Networks & Communications, Infrastructure, and Information Security departments.

It is now certified for information security management systems (ISMS) and is one of the most rigorous information security standards worldwide. NADRA has recently received this certification in recognition of its exceptional commitment to protecting and safeguarding its information assets.

Congratulating the team, NADRA Chairman, Tariq Malik, said, “International Standards Organization certification reflects that NADRA’s processes for managing its ID assets are governed by international standards, as endorsed by a third-party audit.”

He further elaborated that the certification is a testament to NADRA’s commitment to ensure that security processes and procedures are in compliance with international security best practices, are audited regularly and are continually improving to deliver the highest level of security and data protection.

Security by default (SbD) and privacy by design (PbD) protocols are two fundamental strategies at the heart of NADRA’s products and services’ development life cycle, he added. “This further reinforces NADRA’s commitment to maintaining the security and integrity of citizen data and validates the security built into the application design and processes,” added the chairman.

It is pertinent to mention here that the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) is an independent, non-governmental international organization that brings together experts to share knowledge and develop voluntary, consensus-based, market-relevant international standards that support innovation and provide solutions to global challenges.