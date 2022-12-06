vivo Y22 Launches in Pakistan

vivo has announced the launch of its latest Y22 smartphone in Pakistan which promises a mix of style and technological innovation.

The device is equipped with the MediaTek Helio G85 processor that makes the smartphone work efficiently and smoothly in all circumstances.

Along with a powerful processor, the Y22 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery along with the 18W FastCharge.

The smartphone also offers 4GB RAM with the upgraded Extended RAM feature along with 64GB ROM that supports memory expansion of up to 1TB.

vivo Y22 is an all-rounder device that, in addition to powerful performance, also offers a decent camera setup.

The device features a 50MP rear camera which takes detail-oriented, beautiful, and crystal-clear photographs and videos.

Some notable features like the Video Face Beauty and the Multi-Style Portrait along with the Super Night Camera offer users the chance to be highly creative with their style.

Moreover, the Y22 comes with a unique frosted anti-glare (AG) surface that offers a comfortable hold and enhances the overall look of the device.

The smartphone brings the flat frame design along with the 2.5D Curvature that adds grace to the appearance of the device.

The design of Y22 is also meant to enhance the user experience by implementing the Side Fingerprint Scanner along with the Face Wake feature.

vivo Y22 provides also offers Multi-Turbo 5.5, and Ultra Game Mode that elevates the unique Y series gaming experience.

Multi-Turbo 5.5 can automatically distribute computing power to solve the lagging problem caused by multiple apps running in the background.

On the other hand, the Ultra Game Mode offers multiple options like Do Not Disturb, Brightness Lock, and Game Picture-in-Picture while the user indulges in the game.

The Y22 is available in two trendy color variants: the Starlit Blue which offers a glitter finish, and the Metaverse Green which is inspired by the futuristic Metaverse and crafted through advanced surface texturing techniques.

Moreover, nano-scale, color-changing electroplating is also applied to highlight diamond patterns of different forms and sizes in the design.

Pricing & Availability

vivo Y22 is available across Pakistan at the price of Rs. 47,999 only.

vivo offers a one-year warranty for vivo Y22 along with a 15-day replacement and 6-month accessories warranty. vivo Y22 is duly approved by the Pakistan Telecommunications Authority and supports all mobile networks in Pakistan.

Zong customers can also get 12GB of free mobile internet by using their 4G SIM card in slot 1 (2GB internet/month for 6 months).

For more details, visit the official product page: https://www.vivo.com/pk/products/y22