ECNEC Approves 10 Projects Worth Over Rs. 413 Billion

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) on Tuesday approved ten projects including seven development projects related to reconstruction and rehabilitation in flood-affected areas worth over Rs. 413 billion.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Ishaq Dar chaired the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council meeting.

The meeting approved the Rehabilitation & Reconstruction of N-5 from Moro to Ranipur Km 318 – 404 (NBC/SBC) & 32x Damaged Bridges under Asian Development Bank (ADB) Flood Emergency Loan, at the total cost of Rs. 36.2 billion ($164 million), with 90 percent foreign exchange component (FEC) share amounting to Rs. 32.5 billion and 10 percent Government of Pakistan (GoP) share amounting to Rs. 3.6 billion.

The meeting also approved the Emergency Flood Assistance Project (EFAP) – On Farm Water Management Component, at a total cost of Rs. 3.8 billion ($17.4 million), with FEC of Rs. 3.3 billion ($15 million), to be funded by the Government of Balochistan (GoB) and ADB (under a Loan).

The Sindh Flood Emergency Rehabilitation Project – SFERP (Irrigation Component), at a total cost of Rs. 48 billion, to be fully funded by the World Bank (WB) was also approved.

The committee also approved the Sindh Flood Emergency Rehabilitation Programme (SFERP) with a total cost of Rs. 66 billion with FEC Rs. 59.4 billion ($30 million).

The Emergency Flood Assistance Project – Reconstruction and Rehabilitation of Irrigation, Drainage system and flood protection work in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, at a total cost of Rs. 15 billion ($68.2 million), with FEC of Rs. 13 billion ($60 million), to be funded by the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and ADB (under a Loan) was also approved.

The meeting also approved the Emergency Flood Assistance Project – Reconstruction and Rehabilitation of Flood affected Irrigation Infrastructure at Balochistan, at a total cost of Rs. 12.5 billion ($56.8 million), with FEC of Rs. 11 billion ($50 million), to be funded by the Government of Balochistan and ADB.

The Sindh Water and Agriculture Transformation (SWAT) Project located in over 23 districts of Sindh at a total cost of Rs. 70 billion was also approved.

The ECNEC considered the revised project for the construction of Authmuqam-Sharda-Kel-Taobat road section (109.2 km) including two tunnels at Kahori/Kamser and Challpani section of Neelum Valley road, Azad Jammu & Kashmir. The ECNEC approved the revised project at the reduced scope of construction of two tunnels at the revised rationalized cost of Rs. 90 billion, to be funded through the Saudi Development Fund (SDF) and a local share of Rs. 1.1 billion to be provided through PSDP.

The ECNEC considered and approved the Improving Workforce Readiness in Punjab Project at a total cost of Rs. 23.98 billion, including the Government of Punjab’s share of Rs. 2 billion and ADB’s share of Rs. 21.89 billion. The project will be executed across Punjab.

The ECNEC also considered and approved a project on Strengthening the Social Protection Delivery System in Sindh (SSPD) at a total cost of Rs. 48 billion with an IDA share of Rs. 42 billion and the Government of Sindh share of Rs. 6.3 billion.

Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal, Federal Minister for Communications Asad Mehmood, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, Federal Secretaries, and other senior officers from Federal and Provincial ministries and departments participated in the meeting in person.

Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra, Punjab Finance Minister Mohsin Leghari, Senator Nisar Ahmed Khuhro attended the meeting virtually.