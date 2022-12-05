Six Youth Programs Worth Nearly Rs. 80 Billion Approved by CDWP 

The Central Development Working Party (CWDP) on Monday approved six projects worth Rs. 79.33 billion for the youth of the country.

Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, who chaired the CWDP meeting, said that the government’s approach is grounded in the provision of mentorship and upskilling opportunities to youth which we believe are critical for their employment prospects.

The projects include the Prime Minister’s Youth Laptop Scheme (Phase-III) at the cost of Rs. 0.14 billion, the Overseas Scholarships Program for MS/M. Phil leading to Ph.D. in selected fields (Phase-III) at the cost of Rs. 22.2 billion, Prime Minister’s National Award and Prime Minister’s Youth Development Center (YDC) at the cost of Rs. 0.89 billion, Provision of Higher Education Opportunities for Students of Balochistan and FATA at the cost of Rs. 8.6 billion and the Prime Minister ‘Ba-Salahiyat Naujawan’ Internship Program at the cost of Rs. 47.5 billion.

Under the Prime Minister ‘Ba-Salahiyat Naujawan’ Internship Program, the Planning Ministry will award paid internships for a duration of six months to all eligible applicants who qualify for the program through a competitive selection criteria.

Following their selection, the Ministry will facilitate the placement of interns in positions relevant to their skills and industry in host organizations spanning across the public, private, and development sectors.

The interns will receive a stipend of Rs 25,000 per month. A total of 30,000 internships will be awarded through the one-year program. Upon the successful completion of their internship, interns will be awarded an internship certificate by their host organization and by the ministry.