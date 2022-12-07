Friesland Campina Brings Dutch Farmers to Pakistan Under Farmer2Farmer Initiative

To aid knowledge transfer and best practice sharing in line with its Dairy Development Program (DDP), FrieslandCampina Pakistan invited certified dairy farmers from the Netherlands to train and advice Pakistani farmers on best dairy farming practices.

Under the Farmer2Farmer initiative, 2 Dutch farmers, Petrus Adrianus and Gerhard Herman visited FCEPL factory and partner farms in Sahiwal to engage with local dairy farmers on dairy farming practices like animal health and welfare, feeding and watering, calf-rearing, milking hygiene, cow fertility, housing and barn design.

Explaining the main goal of the Farmer2Farmer program, Muhammad Sohail Sarwar Chaudhary, Director Agri-Business, FCEPL, said, “This visit enhanced the farmers’ knowledge with reference to global expertise through the lens of local scenario.”

“Our aim is to boost dairy production both qualitatively and quantitatively to uplift the socio-economic position of our farmers and make rural communities more viable,” he added.

One of the objectives of the Dairy Development Program and Farmer2Farmer initiative is to build capabilities of the local farmers as per global benchmarks and transform the dairy industry of Pakistan.

Earlier this year, FC Pakistan announced the Pakistan Netherlands Dairy Development Center (PNDDC) in partnership with UVAS, to improve and enhance the dairy value chain in Pakistan.