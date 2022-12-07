Here Are Pakistan’s Top Trending Google Searches in Tech [2022]

Google has released its annual Year in Search report, recapping the top trends of 2022 in Pakistan. The searches revealed that over the year, Pakistanis had a diverse range of interests that pivot on politics, famous personalities, government initiatives, current events, entertainment, technology, and food.
In 2022, Pakistanis actively searched for smartphone brands, which include Infinix, iPhone, Samsung, and OPPO. Whereas, Vivo was the focus of everyone’s attention because of the launch of its new Android mobile phones and got featured multiple times in the list. The complete list is mentioned below.
- Vivo V23
- iPhone 14 Pro Max
- OPPO F21 Pro
- Vivo Y21
- Vivo V23e
- Realme c35
- Infinix Note 12
- Infinix Hot 12
- Samsung A32
- OPPO A16