Here Are Pakistan’s Top Trending Google Searches in Tech [2022]

Google has released its annual Year in Search report, recapping the top trends of 2022 in Pakistan. The searches revealed that over the year, Pakistanis had a diverse range of interests that pivot on politics, famous personalities, government initiatives, current events, entertainment, technology, and food.

In 2022, Pakistanis actively searched for smartphone brands, which include Infinix, iPhone, Samsung, and OPPO. Whereas, Vivo was the focus of everyone’s attention because of the launch of its new Android mobile phones and got featured multiple times in the list. The complete list is mentioned below.