Vivo Y02 Series Gets a Base Model for Cheap

By Aasil Ahmed | Published Nov 29, 2022 | 1:27 pm

As per usual, Vivo is launching the same phone under a different name for different markets. At least it has a different shirt on this time since the design has been slightly updated. It is also a bit cheaper than the Vivo Y02s that launched back in August.

Unlike the Vivo Y02s, which has two large cutouts on the main camera setup, the standard Y02 only has a single circular cutout on a glossy camera island. Other than that, the design is completely identical to the older phone, and so are the specifications.

It has the same 6.51-inch IPS LCD with 720p resolution and a standard 60Hz refresh rate. Vivo has not revealed the chipset, but we suspect it’s the same Helio P35 chip with an octa-core processor. This is paired with only 3GB RAM and 32GB storage, but it is expandable by up to 1TB through a microSD card.

The main 8MP camera also remains unchanged and it is still capable of 1080p 30 FPS video recording. The selfie camera is a 5MP shooter tucked inside the waterdrop notch. Sadly, the 5,000 mAh battery can only be charged through a MicroUSB port, unlike USB C on the Vivo Y02s.

The Vivo Y02 is launching in Indonesia for a starting price of $95, which is about $20 cheaper than the Vivo Y02s’s launch price.

Specifications

  • Chipset: MediaTek Helio P35 (expected)
  • CPU: Octa-core (4×2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4×1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
  • GPU: PowerVR GE8320
  • OS: Android 12 Go Edition, Funtouch OS 2
  • Supported Networks: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE
  • Display:
    • 6.51″ IPS LCD with 720 x 1600 pixels resolution; 270 ppi, 60Hz refresh rate
  • Memory:
    • RAM: 3GB
    • Internal: 32GB
    • Card slot: yes
  • Camera:
    • Rear: 8MP
    • Front: 5MP
  • Colors: Cosmic Grey, Orchid Blue
  • Battery: 5,000 mAh, 10W charging
  • Price: $95

