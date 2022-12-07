Naseem Shah, Pervez Musharaf Top Searched Personalities of 2022 in Pakistan

Google has released its annual Year in Search, recapping the top trends of 2022 in Pakistan.

The searches revealed that over the year, Pakistanis had a diverse range of interests that pivot on politics, famous personalities, government initiatives, current events, entertainment, technology, and food.

People in Pakistan mainly searched for politicians and athletes in the last year. Due to Naseem Shah’s brilliant performances in the Asia Cup and T20 World Cup, he remained at the top of this category.

People also looked for the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif, due to the political situation in the country. Also, famous Pakistani cricketers such as Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, and Muhammad Rizwan took their spots, respectively.

Here are the 10 most searched personalities of 2022 in Pakistan:

1. Naseem Shah

2. Pervez Musharraf

3. Salman Rushdie

4. Iftikhar Ahmed

5. Mohammad Rizwan

6. Shahbaz Sharif

7. Shadab Khan

8. Amber Heard

9. Azhar Ali

10. Imran Riaz Khan