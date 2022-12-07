Over 56,000 Complaints Registered with Federal Ombudsman against Power Companies

The Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi informed a meeting on Wednesday that during 2022 more than 56,000 complaints have been registered by citizens against power sector companies.

The meeting, presided over by the Federal Ombudsman, was attended by senior officers of Wafaqi Mohtasib, Secretary Power Division Rashid Mahmood Langrial, and Chief Executives of IESCO, LESCO, and PESCO.

The Federal Ombudsman had summoned the Secretary Energy and Chief Executives of DISCOs over the high number of complaints registered by citizens against power sector companies.

The meeting noted that the Wafaqi Mohtasib office provides speedy relief to the common man within 60 days without any cost. This reduces the burden on the civil courts and National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA).

It was informed that only complaints involving big sums related to industrial and commercial consumers are referred to civil courts and NEPRA.

The prevailing issues and systemic problems requiring urgent action were discussed in the meeting. The Ministry of Energy was advised to ensure the setting up of facilitation centers at major offices to help complainants.