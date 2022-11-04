NEPRA’s New Regulations to Facilitate New Entrants

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) recently promulgated the Open Access Interconnection and Wheeling of Electric Power Regulations 2022.

The new regulations will give new entrants access to current transmission and distribution networks of public sector companies and K-Electric. The rules will also help in providing electricity to more consumers.

The new regulations will end the exclusive rights of transmission and distribution companies. The licenses of these companies will also expire within a year, allowing new players to enter the market.

The existing companies will be needed to set up, operate, and maintain their transmission and distribution networks in a way to ensure non-discriminatory access to new entrants.

They will be required to prepare annual open-access reports to prove compliance with the new regulations. They will also be required to publish the reports on their websites.

The existing companies will also be required to submit the reports to NEPRA within 30 days after the end of each fiscal year.

Any entity whether a generator, bulk consumer, or captive power producer, will be able to seek a network license under NEPRA’s legal and technical requirements.

If a generation company wants to link with the license holder, the license holder will be required to bear financing of construction and operations.

If a bulk consumer wants to connect with the transmission system of a transmission license holder, the agreement will be carried out with the distribution license holder in whose area the consumer is located.

Via: Dawn