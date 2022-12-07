PITB Develops Over 500 New Websites for Govt Departments

Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) has created over 500 official websites with 490 in the English language and around 18 in Urdu for several public departments across the province.

This was reported on Tuesday during a progress review meeting presided over by the Chairman of PITB, Syed Bilal Haider.

The meeting participants briefed the Chairman that PITB’s web presence team created these websites with optimized performance in order to ensure transparency and facilitate the public.

Furthermore, the Punjab government in collaboration with PITB has developed several online portals for government departments, which include Punjab Examination Commission, Lahore High Court, Punjab Police, Excise & Taxation Department, CM Inspection Team, etc.

Moreover, it was revealed in the meeting that the total number of visits to these websites surpassed 8.5 billion. Meanwhile, PITB also trains government employees about the management of those websites, so they do not have to rely on PITB.

In addition, it has also developed websites for the federal government and departments of other provinces, including the Ministry of Information, Broadcasting, Audit Bureau of Circulation (ABC), Balochistan Police, etc.

Besides, PITB also told the Chairman that it has been exercising the Right to Information (RTI) Act, 2013 to improve accountability.